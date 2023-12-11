Lakers Will Reportedly Hang In-Season Tournament Banner At Crypto.com Arena

It's pretty crowded up in the Crypto.com Arena rafters already, but the Los Angeles Lakers will have to make some room -- the team is reportedly expected to hang a banner in honor of winning the In-Season Tournament.

The Purple and Gold -- who already have 17 championship banners above their home court -- will announce the newest addition to the collection as a tribute to LeBron James and Co. beating out the competition in the first-ever regular season event, according to multiple reports.

To avoid confusion, the IST banner won't look like the Lakers' usual gold cloths with purple lettering -- insider Chris Haynes says it will have a different shape and color, and each year will be added to it whenever they win the NBA Cup.

Of course, the Lakers defeated the Indiana Pacers to win it all on Saturday ... and the postgame ceremony was comparable to an NBA Finals victory -- with everything from confetti to champagne celebrations and special merch.

Many were wondering if the Lakers would find the victory worthy of getting the same treatment as the other titles ... and now we have answers.