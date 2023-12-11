Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Lakers Will Reportedly Hang In-Season Tournament Banner At Crypto.com Arena

Report: Lakers In-Season Tourney Banner's Going Up ... Adding To The Collection

12/11/2023 2:39 PM PT
lakers tournament champs banner
Getty Composite

It's pretty crowded up in the Crypto.com Arena rafters already, but the Los Angeles Lakers will have to make some room -- the team is reportedly expected to hang a banner in honor of winning the In-Season Tournament.

The Purple and Gold -- who already have 17 championship banners above their home court -- will announce the newest addition to the collection as a tribute to LeBron James and Co. beating out the competition in the first-ever regular season event, according to multiple reports.

Getty

To avoid confusion, the IST banner won't look like the Lakers' usual gold cloths with purple lettering -- insider Chris Haynes says it will have a different shape and color, and each year will be added to it whenever they win the NBA Cup.

Of course, the Lakers defeated the Indiana Pacers to win it all on Saturday ... and the postgame ceremony was comparable to an NBA Finals victory -- with everything from confetti to champagne celebrations and special merch.

Lebron James in season tournament pacers
Getty

Many were wondering if the Lakers would find the victory worthy of getting the same treatment as the other titles ... and now we have answers.

What's next, a parade?!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later