Rich The Kid Arrested in Miami Beach During Bomb Threat at SLS Hotel

Rich the Kid was arrested Sunday night for defying law enforcement during a bomb threat ... law enforcement sources tell TMZ.

The rapper was in Miami Beach for Art Basel when police responded to a bomb threat at the SLS Hotel in South Beach, where he was apparently staying.

Cops established a perimeter with police tape so no one could enter the premises while it was being checked out.

Rich the Kid told cops he needed to get inside his hotel room, but he was told it couldn't happen until they concluded the sweep, and they warned him he'd be arrested if he continued to do so.

According to cops, Rich responded, "I'll bond out in 20 minutes." He then walked to another corner of the property where he was confronted by security and told he could not enter. According to cops, Rich defiantly told security, "Stop me," and then proceeded to jump the fence onto the property.

Once inside the hotel, he encountered a K-9 unit and the officer ordered him to leave the property but Rich refused, lingering in the driveway. He was then taken into custody and to the cop shop.