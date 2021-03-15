Rich the Kid Arrested for Gun Possession at LAX

Rich the Kid Busted with Loaded Gun in Bag ... So Claim Cops at LAX

3/15/2021 3:13 PM PT
Exclusive
IN CUSTODY
Tony Vera

Rich the Kid's been arrested for possession of a concealed weapon at LAX ... law enforcement sources tell TMZ.

We're told the rapper was going through security at the airport Monday afternoon when a loaded firearm was discovered in his carry-on luggage. He was busted shortly after 1 PM PT, but it's unclear if cops have processed him yet.

The LAX arrest comes on the heels of a pretty rough 2020 that saw Rich get sued a few times -- by a management company, a jewelry store, and Fashion Nova.

The year before wasn't much better ... when he was the apparent target of a shooting attack at a West Hollywood studio -- and in 2018, he was badly injured in a home invasion.

TSA's Craziest Confiscated Treasures
Launch Gallery
Crazy TSA Contraband Launch Gallery
Instagram.com/tsa

The calendar change isn't helping Rich much ... not yet, anyway.

Related Articles

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later