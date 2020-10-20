Rich the Kid Sued by Fashion Nova for Failing to Promote Brand

Exclusive

Rich the Kid promised to promote Fashion Nova and mention the company in one of his tracks, but the clothing line says he took their money and ran ... according to a lawsuit.

Fashion Nova claims it struck a deal with Rich back in October 2018 for the rapper to exclusively promote the brand on social media, post pictures with its hashtags, and give the brand a shout-out in a song.

But, according to new legal docs obtained by TMZ ... Rich went ghost after getting a $100k advance. Fashion Nova says RTK was supposed to perform the contracted duties between October 2018 and December 2018, but to this day he's yet to come through ... much less reimburse the company for that fat advance.

As a result ... Fashion Nova claims it's suffered $2.1 million in damages and is suing the rapper for breaching his contract and making false promises.