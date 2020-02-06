Rich the Kid Sued by Management Company for Over $3.5 Million

Exclusive TMZ.com

Rich the Kid is stiffing his management company out of millions ... so they claim in a new lawsuit.

The rapper's reps over at Blueprint Artist Management are suing him claiming he's fallen way short of his obligations to pay them under their contract ... according to docs obtained by TMZ.

In the suit, the company claims it's owed more than $3.5 million in fees alone from the deal it struck with Rich the Kid back on May 24, 2017. Thing is ... Blueprint claims Rich hasn't kept his end of the bargain, and although it's repeatedly asked him to pay up ... no dough.