Rich The Kid, NBA YoungBoy Floss New Bling Ahead of New Album

Exclusive TMZ Composite

Rich the Kid and NBA Youngboy are officially cementing their music collaboration ... with a couple of matching chains that cost the same as a modest home.

The rappers decided that ahead of their highly-anticipated project together they'd celebrate joining forces by flossing new bling. The flashy pieces are a mix of the rappers' logos -- YB's "Never Broke Again" tagline is replaced with Kid's music label, "Rich Forever."

TMZ.com

There's also Rich's trademark money bag being gripped tight by two gloves ... which is seamlessly centered on the pendant. The bling features emerald cuts, 25 carats VVS diamonds.

The price ain't for the faint of heart -- a cool $180k.

This isn't the first time the duo's worked together. Rich dropped "For Keeps" last year featuring NBA YoungBoy.

That track blew up, big time. In fact, the music video alone racked up more than 24.4 million views on YouTube.