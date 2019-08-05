Rich the Kid Gives 1-Legged Lollapalooza Crasher Backstage Pass

Exclusive Details

Rich the Kid made sure the viral one-legged Lollapalooza guy didn't have to hop any fences to party his face off at the festival ... by hooking him up with a four-day artist pass!!!

The one-legged dude who went viral after getting busted by cops trying to sneak into Lollapalooza Friday during a massive stampede is Mekailo Woodfork. He tells us Rich gave him the star treatment over the weekend in Chicago after learning of his plight.

Mekailo, an 18-year-old from the Chicago suburbs, tells us he went to the festival with every intention of sneaking in with his buddies. The cops infamously cut his first attempt short, but he says police let him go and he made another attempt to jump a fence -- which he somehow did -- only to have security waiting on the other side.

Enter Rich the Kid ... we're told the rapper saw the viral footage of Mekailo getting busted by a cop, so his manager reached out to the teen over Instagram and hooked him up with backstage access!