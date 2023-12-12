Jamie Spears Surfaces Without Right Leg Post-Amputation

Jamie Spears has resurfaced without his right leg, 7 weeks after it was amputated.

Britney's dad was at a warehouse in Kentwood, getting out of his car, when the photos were shot. BTW, Britney owns the warehouse, but Jamie has what amounts to a lifetime lease where he has the right to use it to store his RV and other property.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Jamie's leg was amputated 4 inches above his knee.

TMZ broke the story, Jamie underwent the surgery after an infection spread to a point where doctors could not save the limb.

Our sources say Jamie has been fitted with a prosthetic leg, but until he's able to use it he's confined to a wheelchair and a walker.

As for his relationship with Britney, as we reported, hours after we broke the story about his amputation, Britney posted a photo of her dad on Instagram ... the first photo she's posted of him in ages.

Beyond that, our sources say Britney has not reached out to her dad, at least so far. We are told, however, she has recently talked about missing him.