Roger Clemens' Son, Kory, Gets Probation In DWI Case

Roger Clemens' son, Kory, has been sentenced in his DWI case and will spend the next year on probation after striking a plea deal with prosecutors, TMZ Sports has learned.

According to court documents, Kory Clemens -- one of the MLB legend's four sons -- agreed to plead guilty on Tuesday to one misdemeanor count of driving while intoxicated ... and was hit with a 180-day jail sentence, which was suspended, so he'll instead be on probation for the next 12 months.

The docs show that as part of the deal, the 35-year-old Clemens must complete several requirements -- including no drugs or alcohol, three AA meetings a week, plus a DWI education class and more.

We reached out to Kory's attorney for comment, but so far, no word back yet.

Kory was initially charged in the case back in April ... after authorities alleged he struck a vehicle while drunk at 2:22 AM in the Houston, Texas area.

Cops alleged Kory was throwing up at the scene ... and officers say he reeked of booze, had bloodshot eyes and struggled to walk.