Floyd Mayweather Receives 'Champion Of Israel' Award For Work After Hamas Attack

Floyd Mayweather went to great lengths to help Israelis following the October 7th terror attacks perpetrated by Hamas ... and for his extraordinary efforts, the 50-0 legend was honored!

Mayweather and the more than 600 people in attendance, including stars like Emmanuelle Chriqui and Montana Tucker, also raised over $4 million for Israel.

Mayweather was at the sold-out Faena Forum in South Florida Tuesday night where he was presented with the "Champion of Israel" Award from friends Jona Rechnitz and James McNair ... recognizing the legend's enormous contributions to the Israelis.

Remember, TBE sent his Air Mayweather private jet, flown by his pilots, to Tel Aviv with over 5,000 lbs. of supplies for both civilians and the military (he even hopped on a video call and had a chat with a special forces unit that received some of the equipment).

Floyd also attended a pro-Israeli rally in Los Angeles where he marched with thousands of fellow supporters ... and even sold custom TMT hats online with proceeds going to charity.

Aside from celebrating Floyd for all he's done, Tuesday's event was also aimed at raising money for Magen David Adom, a Red Cross-affiliated organization in Israel.

(Take a look at the sweet Swarovski-crystal bedazzled vest MDA gave Floyd.)

The event, produced by Israel Schachter of Charity Bids, featured a live auction ... and Mayweather was among those offering one-of-a-kind experiences, which raked in big bucks.

Among the awesome packages, Floyd offered a courtside ticket to sit with him at a Miami Heat game. He also auctioned off two ringside tickets for his upcoming rematch with John Gotti III.

As part of the Champion award, event organizers played a video tribute for Floyd, featuring Magen David Adom Director Eli Bin, and Miami nightlife king David Grutman ... who summed up Mayweather's work with the organization.