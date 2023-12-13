UCF Says Disney Patron In Viral TikTok Not Member Of Football Team

The Disney World patron who bragged that he was a UCF football player during a heated confrontation with other parkgoers has actually NEVER been a member of the Knights team -- at least, that's according to the school itself.

Just hours after video of the man getting into an argument in a line at Epcot in Florida went viral on TikTok ... UCF said in a statement the guy "is not a member of our football team and never has been."

Of course, the man -- ID'ed as KJ Brathwaite -- claimed over and over again during the spat about apparent line-cutting at the Soarin' attraction that he did, indeed, suit up for the Knights on gamedays.

In the video -- which, warning, features offensive language -- Brathwaite can be heard saying during the tiff with other Disney fans, "You watch me on Saturdays, you and your family tailgate outside of my stadium."

He also can be heard saying in the clip, "Look me up. Google me. Google me!"

After the video went viral, however, Brathwaite released a video statement admitting he did not play football for UCF ... while claiming that all of his actions in the line were provoked by racial slurs.

