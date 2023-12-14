Pacers Legend George McGinnis Dead at 73 ... After Cardiac Arrest

Pacers legend George McGinnis -- who won two ABA titles and an MVP award -- passed away on Thursday after a suffering medical emergency last week.

According to the Pacers, McGinnis -- who played for Indiana from 1971 to 1975 before the NBA merger -- died at the Community North Hospital days after he went into cardiac arrest at his home.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Hall of Famer George McGinnis," the Pacers said in a statement on Instagram.

"He was the very definition of an Indiana basketball legend, a champion, and Hall of Fame athlete. But he was more than that. George was family."

The Pacers drafted the 6-foot-8 power forward out of Indiana University ... and he quickly became a key player for Indiana's two ABA championship wins in 1972 and 1973.

He went on to become such a legend for the Pacers, the organization retired his No. 30 jersey. McGinnis is only one of only four Pacers to ever receive that honor.

McGinnis also played for the Sixers and Nuggets ... before he ended his career with the Pacers again.

"From his all-state high school days to his time as an IU All-American and, of course, to his legendary ABA championship runs with the Pacers, George McGinnis shaped so many of the fondest basketball memories for generations of Hoosiers," the Pacers said.

"A passionate advocate for his fellow ABA players and a present, smiling face around the franchise, George has been as synonymous with our Pacers franchise as anyone."

"He will be greatly missed, and all of us at Pacers Sports & Entertainment will keep George and his family in our prayers."

McGinnis was 73 years old.