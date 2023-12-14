Jerry O'Connell Says John Stamos Should've Given Rebecca Heads-Up On Memoir

Play video content TMZ.com

Jerry O'Connell is suggesting John Stamos should've given his wife, Rebecca Romijn -- aka John's ex-wife -- a heads-up he was mentioning her in his memoir ... or, at least, that's what he would've done in that sitch.

We got Jerry Thursday in NYC and asked what he thought about tell-all books, in general, that include remarks about other people ... especially exes. We didn't mention Stamos, but Jerry's no dummy, and knew exactly why we'd raised the issue with him.

Jerry admits the stuff that came up in John's book, 'If You Would Have Told Me,' was a bit "scary," but also acknowledges that memoirs are all the rage right now -- saying folks have to make a living, before jokingly claiming his potential tell-all would be pretty boring.

For those unaware, John opened up about his past relationship with Rebecca ... and didn't exactly paint her in a great light by calling her "the devil" -- and in the lead-up to the book drop, he told Howard Stern that he didn't think their marriage would've ever worked out.

Despite all that, Jerry doesn't seem to bent outta shape about Stamos' book.