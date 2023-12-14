Mike Teavee In 'Charlie And The Chocolate Factory' 'Memba Him?!

American actor Jordan Fry was 12 years old when he landed the role playing Mike Teavee -- the lazy/video game fanatic who is mean to his Dad -- in the fantasy/family film "Charlie And The Chocolate Factory" back in 2005.

Jordan shared the chocolate greatness with Johnny Depp as the imaginative owner of Wonka Chocolate Factory, Willy Wonka, Freddie Highmore as the generous and kind Golden Ticket winner, Charlie Bucket ... and David Kelly as Charlie's supportive grandfather who accompanies him on the chocolate factory tour, Grandpa Joe.