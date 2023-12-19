Drew Lock Drops F-Bombs To Celebrate Seahawks' Game-Winning Touchdown

Drew Lock was rightfully feeling himself after leading the Seattle Seahawks to a comeback win over the Philadelphia Eagles on "Monday Night Football" ... turning up right in front of the cameras and appearing to let the expletives fly!!

The backup quarterback threw an absolute dime to Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the final minute of Seattle's 20-17 win ... and the guy couldn't contain his emotions as he celebrated the 29-yard tuddy.

“PUT THAT F***ING S**T ON, MOTHERF***ER!”



Safe to say Drew Lock was fired up after throwing the game-winning touchdown 😂



pic.twitter.com/PUXBwhuWpp — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) December 19, 2023 @sportingnews

"Put that f***ing s*** on, motherf***er!!" the lip readers over at The Sporting News believe Lock said during the broadcast ... although mics didn't exactly pick up the message.

Lock was filling in for starter Geno Smith, who has missed the past two games due to a groin injury.

Many didn't expect Lock to lead his team down the field to hand the Eagles their third-straight loss and fourth on the season ... and after the game, he gave an emotional interview on what the accomplishment meant to him.

“That was amazing... I’m just blessed with a great group of guys.”



Raw emotions from @DrewLock23 following the big MNF win ❤️ pic.twitter.com/26ZBsBUX7x — NFL (@NFL) December 19, 2023 @NFL

"I'll remember that play call for the rest of my life," Lock said.

"It's so hard to describe the feeling of not playing for so long -- or at least what feels like a really long time to me -- and then you sit there and watch games, you wonder, 'Can I do this still?' I haven't been out there on the field. That's the human nature of it."