Madonna Says She Was in Induced Coma for 48 Hours During Hospitalization

Madonna says she was in a deep, controlled sleep during her hospitalization this year -- noting how lucky she is to be alive and giving insight into what she remembers in that state.

The singer made the startling revelation over the weekend during a show in Brooklyn, serving as one of the latest stops on her tour. At one point during the concert, she paused to address the crowd ... and said she'd been induced into a coma back in the summer.

Check it out ... Madge explains that a friend of hers, Shavawn, was one of the few people on hand when she passed out on the bathroom floor and made sure she got to an ER STAT.

Madonna thanked her personally -- Shavawn was in the audience that night -- and then went on to say that she also has her Kabbalah teacher to thank for being there at her side while she was in comatose. Interestingly, Madonna says she can remember hearing his voice.

As for what she can recall her teacher saying while she was under ... a common ask that anyone in that situation can identify with, especially when tending to a loved one.

Now, Madonna says when she regained consciousness ... one of the first things she saw was her six children sitting around her hospital bed. She jokes that it took a life-threatening situation to finally get all of them in one room, but sounds grateful they were there.

Madge has talked quite a bit about her health scare throughout her tour, which resumed in October -- although, she's confessed along the way that she's still not necessarily 100%.

You'll recall, she suffered a serious bacterial infection that put her out of commission for a good while ... but eventually, Madonna was back on her two feet and out in public again.