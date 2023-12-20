Britney Spears' Ex Sam Asghari Has New Gig with PETA, Appears To Take Shot
SAM ASGHARI TAKES SHOT AT BRIT IN PETA GIG?!! 'Some Loves Last' ...
12/20/2023 8:30 AM PT
Sam Asghari is focusing on love that lasts ... starring in a new PETA gig with a furry companion following his bitter split from Britney Spears earlier this year.
Months after the animal rights org branded his ex 'toxic' for buying a new pup, the fitness trainer is doing his part in hammering home the message of adopting, and not buying dogs.
Sam goes shirtless in one image ... cuddling up to a pooch, with the slogan: "You Can't Buy Love, But You Can Adopt It" -- another reading: "Some Love Lasts ... Never Buy Dogs, Always Spay or Neuter."
Dog lover Sam regularly shares IG content of his Doberman, Porsha -- which was initially a gift to Britney following their 2021 engagement -- though he got to keep her in the end.
Britney got to keep the couple's 4 other dogs ... and also brought a new pooch, Snow, 2 weeks after Sam filed for divorce on Aug 16.
PETA was horrified with her purchase, venting: "She could have been a force for good and adopted, but instead she chose to be toxic, and animals will pay with their lives."
Brit never retaliated against PETA's fury ... though Sam is clearly fur real with the new collab, plastering his new campaign everywhere on IG.