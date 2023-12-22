Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Larry Merchant, Legendary Boxing Analyst, Rushed to Hospital in Critical Condition

Larry Merchant Famed Boxing Analyst Rushed to Hospital in Critical Condition

12/22/2023 7:55 AM PT
larry merchant
Getty

Larry Merchant, one of the most iconic boxing broadcasters of all time, was rushed to a hospital Thursday night and is in the critical care unit of a L.A. area hospital ... sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ.

larry merchant sub
Getty

We're told an ambulance came to Larry's building at around 6 PM Thursday and rushed him to a nearby hospital. We're told he's in a critical care unit.

We do not know what triggered the emergency or his prognosis.

larry merchant sub
Getty

Larry has been a longtime HBO boxing commentator, working with Jim Lampley, George Foreman, Roy Jones Jr., Harold Lederman and many others. He's been called "The greatest television boxing analyst of all time."

The 92-year-old also has acting chops, appearing in "I Spy," "The Fighter,' and "Rocky Balboa."

Larry retired from HBO in 2012, but he cast a long shadow and is still remembered for his broadcasting skills.

We wish him well.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later