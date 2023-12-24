Spanish Santa Run in Madrid Sees Thousands of Clauses Race for Charity

There's a race in Spain where thousands of people gather each year to run a few miles dressed like Old Saint Nick -- and 2023 was no different ... but it was wild to see.

The 11th annual Carrera de Papá Noel in Madrid went down Sunday, with upwards of 7,500 attendees getting set at the starting line near the Plaza de Colon ... and were off to the races when the gun went off. And yes, just about everyone's dressed like a freaking Santa Claus.

While there were mostly red and white suits out there, you can find some variety if you look hard enough ... including some elf costumes and even some other random ones (dinosaur.)

Some walked, others jogged ... and a handful sprinted. The whole thing's for charity anyway -- it benefits the Spanish Red Cross -- so there's no real competition at the end of the day.

Now, that's not to say there aren't prizes for those who finish first -- because there are. The first three males and females get a little something ... and so do the first 3 kids under age 12. They go for about 3 miles, and the route takes 'em along Paseo de la Castellana.

The money raised this year, specifically, is going toward training up young people in the Red Cross program ... and to develop jobs for them as well. Never too early to start giving back!