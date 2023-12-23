Madonna's Santa Claus Not Embarrassed by Lap Dance Fall Onstage

Madonna's Santa Claus taking a nasty tumble in the middle of a lap dance on stage might've looked embarrassing -- but the dude's not hurt, nor is he trippin' ... TMZ has learned.

Jerry Wise, AKA Santa Jerry, tells us he actually didn't know he was in for a lap dance during his gig at Madonna's D.C. tour stop Tuesday night, but the racy Christmas bit only failed because the chair he was sitting on couldn't handle his weight the woman's.

That said, Santa Jerry says he's fine, and his main concern in the moment was not ruining the show. He tells us he knows he had to pull it together somewhat quickly -- 'cause it was an arena performance, and there were a lot of people there for a top-tier concert.

All in all, Jerry handled it as well as he could ... and after the fact, he tells us Madge's team of doctors made sure he wasn't injured -- as did Madonna herself, which he appreciates.

As for how he even got involved with the tour in the first place -- Jerry says he's actually part of the Worldwide Santa Claus Network, and they got a call from Madonna's team hours before the show, looking for a D.C.-area Santa who could handle the spotlight.