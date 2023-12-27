Dixie Chicks' Laura Lynch, Video Shows Mangled Vehicles After Fatal Car Wreck

Play video content TikTok/mavmoto182

Video of the car crash that took the life of Dixie Chicks founding member Laura Lynch shows a mangled mess that hardly even resembles a motor vehicle.

The mangled vehicle in the video is a Ford truck, although it's almost impossible to make out. According to the crash report, Laura was driving an F-150 at the time of the crash.

According to an eyewitness, Laura was driving on Highway 62 outside of El Paso when a truck entered Laura's lane while trying to go around 2 other cars and struck her vehicle head-on. His account is consistent with the way law enforcement described the crash.

Drivers who witnessed the crash stopped to check on Laura ... and someone got her out of the truck by cutting her seatbelt but she may have already passed ... she had no pulse.

The driver who hit Laura was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.