NBA's Mikal Bridges Reveals He's Eaten Chipotle Every Day For Last 10 Years

I've Eaten It Every Day For Last 10 Years!!!

NBA star Mikal Bridges' body has apparently been sculpted by Chipotle -- 'cause the Brooklyn Nets forward just revealed he's been eating at the fast food joint every day for the past 10 years!!

The 27-year-old -- who's currently averaging 21.1 points per game -- made the shocking revelation during an interview with GQ Sports earlier this month ... explaining he's been plowing through burrito bowls daily since he was a teenager.

Bridges said the meals are simply "too fire to not have it every single time" ... adding, "It don't disappoint."

The former first-round pick, however, said his meals are on the healthier side -- telling GQ he gets his bowls with white rice, double chicken, salsa, corn, lettuce ... and nothing more.

Bridges, who's 6-foot-6, 209 pounds, did say he used to get it spicy -- though his taste buds just can't stand it anymore.

"Rest in peace to the hot sauce," he said with a smile.