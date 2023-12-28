Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
NBA's Mikal Bridges Reveals He's Eaten Chipotle Every Day For Last 10 Years

12/28/2023 7:19 AM PT
NBA star Mikal Bridges' body has apparently been sculpted by Chipotle -- 'cause the Brooklyn Nets forward just revealed he's been eating at the fast food joint every day for the past 10 years!!

The 27-year-old -- who's currently averaging 21.1 points per game -- made the shocking revelation during an interview with GQ Sports earlier this month ... explaining he's been plowing through burrito bowls daily since he was a teenager.

Bridges said the meals are simply "too fire to not have it every single time" ... adding, "It don't disappoint."

The former first-round pick, however, said his meals are on the healthier side -- telling GQ he gets his bowls with white rice, double chicken, salsa, corn, lettuce ... and nothing more.

Bridges, who's 6-foot-6, 209 pounds, did say he used to get it spicy -- though his taste buds just can't stand it anymore.

"Rest in peace to the hot sauce," he said with a smile.

Unclear if Chipotle's gotten word of Bridges' obsession with their product -- but if it hasn't, we're sure it will soon -- and we're smelling a partnership coming shortly thereafter!!

