Barack Obama Sends Message to America with Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar Song Pick

Barack Obama America Has a Problem ... Cosigns on Beyoncé & Kendrick's Track

12/29/2023 9:51 AM PT
Barack Obama just dropped his annual year-end playlist and many think he is addressing the state of the union with his pick of Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar's latest collab!!!

The former prez touted Bey and Kendrick's song, "America Has a Problem (Remix)" among his fav tracks of 2023 ... a politically charged romp where the two megastars make subtle references to the violence and drugs in the U.S.

Kendrick hopped on the remix back in May after the OG appeared on Beyoncé's mega album "Renaissance" last year ... and they performed together in September on her Renaissance Tour.

It's interesting that BO would even shed light on the track, given the fact President Biden -- Obama's Veep -- is currently running the country. The former running mates remain pals, and Obama's emphatically endorsed Biden.

Per usual, Obama selected a wide range of music genres -- UK rappers Dave and Central Cee, country stars Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves and R&B singers 6LACK and Victoria Monét all made his final cut.

