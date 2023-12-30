What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

John Legend may be an EGOT winner, but can you win over the minor switch-ups in these two shots? Come take a stroll with John in the park ... you may wanna throw on your jacket ... it's cold out here!

Heading into the New Year in style, the singer bundled up in NYC earlier this week and showed off his footballin' skills! He may be stringin' you along with the discreet changes, but .... orange you glad to see John with a firm grip on his ball?