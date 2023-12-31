Survivor Winners Parvati Shallow and Erika Casupanan Come Out as Members of LGBTQ Community

A couple of "Survivor" fan favorites gave show loyalists an update on their personal lives ... and whether it was a coincidence or not, both announcements came on the same day.

Parvati Shallow, considered one of the all-time best to hit the Survivor islands and winner of Survivor: Micronesia back in 2008, posted a set of cute pics of herself with comedian Mae Martin Saturday with the caption, "We’re here. We’re queer. Happy new year," followed by several emojis including a rainbow.

It's seemingly the first time there's been any indication the two were an item ... Parvati was previously married to Survivor contestant, John Fincher, but they separated in 2021. The two have one child together.

A few hours before Pavarti's post went up, Erika Casupanan, winner of Survivor 41 made a special announcement of her own thanks to a funny TikTok video.

In the video, Erika joked she attempted to do a viral challenge of eating grapes under a table in hopes of scoring a boyfriend, but instead chugged a bottle of wine ... leading her to realize she was a lesbian.

Both announcements have been getting a ton of love and support from Survivor fans ... and both contestants seem super happy.