Backstreet Boys' AJ McClean Says He's Divorcing After Separating From Wife

Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean is starting fresh in the new year ... he says he's getting divorced after previously separating from his wife.

AJ and Rochelle DeAnna McLean just released a joint statement on social media, announcing their plans to divorce.

The estranged couple says ... "As you all know we have been separated for over a year now. While we have hoped for reconciliation we have decided to officially end our marriage."

AJ and Rochelle continue ... "It is with deep love and respect that we have made this decision. Our focus now is moving forward in the healthiest way possible with friendship and co-parenting our girls at the forefront of this next chapter."

TMZ broke the story ... AJ and Rochelle told us back in March 2023 they were "temporarily" separating to work on themselves and their marriage. At the time, they told us they were planning to come back together.

In the wake of the separation, AJ told us he was using the time apart to work on his own demons and become a better version of himself.

Sounds like there will be no reconciliation though ... and it will be interesting to see who files divorce docs first.

AJ and Rochelle got hitched back in 2011 after 6 years of dating ... with his Backstreet Boys crew attending their wedding at the Beverly Hills Hotel.