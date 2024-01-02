Cops Investigating Metaverse Gang Rape

British police are moving into uncharted waters with a new investigation ... they're looking into an alleged gang rape in a virtual reality game.

The landmark investigation involves a group of avatars allegedly raping a young girl's avatar in the Metaverse ... in what is believed to be the first probe of its kind, according to the Daily Mail.

The alleged victim is said to be a girl under the age of 16 who was wearing a virtual reality headset while playing an immersive game using her avatar -- a digital character.

Cops in the United Kingdom told the outlet the alleged victim did not suffer any physical injuries but she may have suffered psychological and emotional trauma similar to rape victims.

There's a backlog of real-life rape cases in the UK and some folks across the pond are being critical of this virtual gang rape investigation ... viewing it as a waste of time and police resources.