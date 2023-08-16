IShowSpeed Accidentally Flashes Junk On YouTube Live Stream

Popular gamer and internet personality IShowSpeed showed a lot more than speed during his recent YouTube live stream ... accidentally exposing his junk in front of thousands of viewers.

The super-famous streamer -- who has 19.4 million subscribers on the platform alone -- was playing "Five Nights at Freddy's," when he decided to stand up and thrust in front of the camera as the character "Chica" appeared on screen.

"Oh, Chica, I miss you," Speed -- real name Darren Watkins Jr. -- seemingly said during the stream. "I'm about to f*** you, Chica. Oh s***, this d*** up in you, baby."

But during his excitement, Speed's penis slipped through his shorts ... and he was immediately horrified.

"Oh my God, oh my God," Speed said before appearing to cut the stream short.

It could be bad news for Speed -- YouTube has strict guidelines regarding nudity ... and he could face banishment from the platform depending on how the company interprets the mishap.

As of this post, his account is still live ... but his stream was removed from his page.

The timing is pretty crazy -- Speed just made his big return to streaming after taking a few weeks off to deal with a medical emergency involving his eye.