Britney Spears Not Working on New Album, Music Not On Her Mind

From the aftermath of her divorce to pining for her sons, Britney Spears has a lot of things on her mind right now ... but her music career ain't one of 'em.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ recent reports of Britney being in the early stages of her 10th studio album are not true ... and there's absolutely nothing music-related in the works for the star right now.

We're also told Charli XCX and Julia Michaels' camps aren't communicating with Britney's team ... despite outlets claiming they'd been tapped to pen tracks for the "Womanizer" hitmaker.

A musical comeback may not be her priority right now ... but our sources tell us she may change her tune in the future.

Britney's music took a major back seat over the last few years ... as she famously tried to break free from the shackles of her conservatorship

Her efforts paid off ... but came at the expense of her relationship with her dad, Jamie Spears -- although it looks like she's been extending an olive branch to him lately ... especially after news of his leg amputation.