Marvel Actress Carrie Bernans, New Video of Horrific NYC Car Crash

Play video content

New video has emerged, showing just how dangerous the situation was that sent Marvel actress Carrie Bernans to the hospital on New Year's Eve ... as a reckless driver plows through pedestrians and a food truck.

The terrifying wreck happened in Midtown early Monday morning, near Madison Square Garden -- you see a black Mercedes whip around before flooring it toward cops and a food cart, while people scream in fear.

The smashed cart ends up on top of a woman -- though it doesn't appear to be Carrie -- as bystanders try to pull her out from under it. Unphased, the reckless driver continues down the street before the chase eventually comes to an end.

As we reported, the "Black Panther" star's mom, Patricia, has been updating fans about her daughter's condition ... showing a photo of Carrie hooked up to machines in the hospital after the gruesome ordeal.

Patricia said Carrie was with a friend and stopped at a food truck before the car took it down, knocking her unconscious and pinning her underneath. It's unclear when during the ordeal Carrie was struck.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The actress ended up undergoing surgery after her serious injuries, which included chipped teeth and broken bones ... and her family has been asking for thoughts and prayers while Carrie continues on the road to recovery.

Play video content

44-year-old driver Mohamed Alaouie has been charged with attempted murder after what went down -- with 3 NYPD officers among the 9 others who were injured, including Carrie.