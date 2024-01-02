Marvel Actress Carrie Bernans Hit by Car, Sustains Horrific Injuries

Marvel actress Carrie Bernans was hit by a car while celebrating New Year's Eve in NYC ... and graphic images show the gruesome extent of her injuries.

Carrie is hospitalized and you can see her bloodied and hooked up to machines in photos her mom Patricia posted on Monday. She says Carrie had been walking with a friend when they stopped at food truck, and a car careened into it ... knocking Carrie unconscious and pinning her underneath.

Carrie, who was in "Black Panther" and "Avengers: Endgame," suffered broken bones and fractures. You can see her mouth is bloodied, she's chipped several teeth and sustained several cuts on her face.

The crash on West 34th Street and 9th Avenue was so serious, it was declared a mass casualty incident -- with 3 NYPD officers among 9 others who also were injured.

The cops were called to the scene around 1:40 AM Monday, and the driver -- a 44-year-old man -- is now in custody at Bellevue Hospital.

It's believed the police were chasing the car before the crash.