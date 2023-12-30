Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Dixie Chicks' Laura Lynch Crash, Possible Criminal Charges For Other Driver

DIXIE CHICKS' LAURA LYNCH POTENTIAL CRIMINAL CHARGES FOR DRIVER WHO HIT HER

12/30/2023 1:00 AM PT
Dixie Chicks' Laura Lynch
Getty

The driver behind the wheel of the truck that fatally struck Dixie Chicks founding member Laura Lynch last week is being investigated for potential criminal charges.

Texas Department of Public Safety PIO Sgt. Eliot Torres tells TMZ that because a life was lost, they're working to determine whether the driver was under the influence at the time of the accident.

SCENE OF THE CRASH
TikTok / @mavmoto182

They confirm the driver had their blood drawn at the hospital for drug and alcohol testing ... and the results will only be released by the hospital once a judge signs off on the subpoena drawn up by investigators.

If the results come back positive for drugs and/or alcohol, investigators will potentially seek charges against the other driver.

Laura Lynch
TikTok / @mavmoto182

The driver could also be charged with other offenses like reckless driving or unsafe lane change after scene analysis and speaking to witnesses -- but it all depends on what the investigation yields.

laura lynch dixie chicks
Getty

As we've reported ... an eye witness has already spoken out ... detailing the moment the truck entered Laura's lane while trying to go around 2 other cars and struck her vehicle head-on on Highway 62 outside of El Paso.

His account was consistent with the way law enforcement described the crash ... the aftermath which can be seen in distressing snaps of Laura's heavily mangled car.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later