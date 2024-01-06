'Caddyshack' & 'Tron' Star Cindy Morgan Dead at 69

Cindy Morgan -- famous for her role in "Caddyshack" -- has died ... TMZ has learned.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office confirmed the actress' passing in the area, but no further details about when she died or under what circumstances were immediately available. We've also confirmed her body is currently at a local funeral home there in Florida.

Morgan will likely best be remembered for playing Lacey Underall in the famous 1980 comedy opposite Chevy Chase, Bill Murray and Rodney Dangerfield -- portraying the country club owner's hot niece who captures the attention of pretty much every male character.

She had quite a few scenes in there ... and was memorable as the key temptress in the flick. There's one notable scene she shared with Chevy, where she tried seducing him at a party.

While she was great in "Caddyshack," Cindy had actually starred in several other big films throughout her career ... specifically, in "Tron" -- where she played 2 big roles, Lora and Yori. In addition to this, she also starred in "Galaxis," "Silent Fury," "Up Yours" and other movies.

Her TV resume was even more impressive ... CM had roles on hit shows like "The Love Boat," "CHiPs," "Bring 'Em Back Alive," "The Fall Guy," "Falcon Crest," "Matlock," "Hunter," "The Highwayman," "Manusco, FBI," "The Larry Sanders Show," "Under Suspicion" and more.

Cindy's resume included 37 acting credits, and it looks like she'd been active as recently as 2022 with a voice role in an indie flick. We've tried reaching out to her team ... but haven't had any luck in tracking down someone who currently reps her.

She was 69.