Jodie Foster Slams Gen Z In the Workplace, 'They're Really Annoying'

Jodie Foster's crapping on Gen Z, but more specifically how they operate on the job -- which begs the obvious question of ... who the hell is she talking about exactly??? 👀

The 2-time Oscar-winning actress did an interview with The Guardian where she candidly shared her thoughts on these young'ns out here ... and she took aim at the early-20-somethings and teens that she appears to have crossed paths with on movie/TV sets.

JF started on this train of thought by first praising 20-year-old actress Bella Ramsey -- saying she asked her to intro her at an event, noting how she embodies a modern type of womanhood in her appearance/fashion choices, etc. Bella identifies as nonbinary, BTW.

In the same breath, though, Jodi went on to slam other Gen Z'ers at large -- including, apparently, old coworkers of hers, with JF griping ... "They’re really annoying, especially in the workplace. They’re like, ‘Nah, I’m not feeling it today, I’m gonna come in at 10.30am.’"

She continues, "Or, like, in emails, I’ll tell them this is all grammatically incorrect, did you not check your spelling? And they’re like, ‘Why would I do that, isn’t that kind of limiting?’"

The irony, of course, is that she started out in showbiz at a very young age too. In fact, she was just 12 years old while acting in Martin Scorsese's "Taxi Driver." Perhaps she's using that experience and how she handled herself in ripping on this new, hip generation!

Now, Jodi could just be speaking about Gen Z office/work culture generally or anecdotally -- but it does kinda sound like she might be referring to Gen Z'ers she's crossed with professionally herself ... and if that's the case, there's only a select handful that fit the bill.