German Soccer Legend Franz Beckenbauer Dead At 78

Franz Beckenbauer -- a German soccer icon widely regarded as one of the greatest in the sport -- has died at 78 years old, his family announced.

Beckenbauer was a legend in the game ... leading his home country of West Germany to three World Cups -- once as a player in 1974, and again as a head coach in 1990. He is one of three people in history to have won as both a player and a coach.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce that my husband and our father, Franz Beckenbaur, passed away peacefully in his sleep yesterday, Sunday, surrounded by family," his family said in a statement.

Beckenbauer was born in Munich and went on to star for Bayern Munich from 1964 to 1977. During his time at the club level, he won three European cups and five league titles.

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer released a statement about his passing ... speaking on the impact Beckenbauer left on the club.

"There are no words to express how great our grief is, and the gap that Franz Beckenbauer leaves behind," Hainer said.

"As a player, he brought a sense of effortlessness, elegance and magic to the pitch. Franz Beckenbauer brought the glamour. Even after his playing career, he left an indelible mark on FC Bayern and football, and his legacy cannot be measured in titles. The FC Bayern family is eternally grateful to him, and I personally mourn the loss of a friend."

Beckenbauer's excellence on the pitch earned him the nickname "Der Kaiser," which translates to "the emperor." He played in 103 international matches for Germany ... serving as a captain for 50 of them.

Der Kaiser had a very decorated individual career ... having won the Ballon d’Or award in 1972 and 1976. In 1977, he decided to take his career international, joining the New York Cosmos.

He played for the Cosmos from 1977 to 1980, and one final time in 1983. During that period, he played alongside Brazilian soccer legend Pelé, winning three North American Soccer League trophies.

The soccer legend announced his retirement in 1983 at the age of 38, but continued to receive accolades past his career. Beckenbauer was named to the National Soccer Hall of Fame in 1998. In 2000, he was named Germany’s Footballer of the Century for his excellent efforts. He also received the FIFA Centennial Player and Football Personality Award in 2004.

One of his final great achievements was as an official ... helping his home country Germany win its bid to host the 2006 World Cup.