Turkish Soccer Club President Arrested For Socking Referee After Game

The president of a high-level Turkish soccer club was arrested on Tuesday ... after he socked a referee right in the face following a match on Monday.

Faruk Koca, who was elected as Ankaragucu soccer club's prez in 2021, was seen on video attacking the official after his squad's Super Lig home game against Rizespor at Eryaman Stadium.

Cameras showed that right after the final whistle sounded on the 1-1 draw, Koca sprinted onto the field and threw a massive punch that landed flush with Halil Umut Meler's left eye.

Play video content

Meler immediately fell to the ground in pain -- and while he was down on the turf, video shows he was then kicked in the head multiple times as well. He eventually got up -- and after he was seen with a black eye, he was taken to the hospital where he was diagnosed with a facial fracture.

On Tuesday morning, Koca was arrested over the incident ... with Turkish official Yilmaz Tunc accusing the soccer prez of "injuring and threatening a public servant due to his public duty."

The other individuals who allegedly kicked the ref were also arrested, Tunc announced.

In a statement released later Tuesday, Koca apologized for his actions ... while revealing he will now resign from his position.

"As someone who has always taken constructive initiatives in this direction since the day I became the MKE Ankaragücü Presidency, I feel great embarrassment for having caused the creation of an exactly opposite environment," Koca said.

"I would like to announce to the public that I have resigned from the MKE Ankaragücü Presidency in order to prevent any further harm to the Ankaragücü club, Ankaragücü fans, the community I am in and my family."

Koca added, "I hope that this incident, which I, more than anyone else, cannot accept, will be a reason for our sports life, especially our football community, to be purified from mistakes, shortcomings and the culture of violence."