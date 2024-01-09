Kendall Jenner Cited For Running Through Stop Sign With Hailey Bieber

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber had a police interaction while running errands in Beverly Hills ... with Kendall getting pulled over and ticketed.

The models were tooling through Bev Hills in Kendall's Mercedes-Benz G500 Cabriolet when she got stopped by the cops ... and paparazzi captured it all. Sorry, no Axel Foley this time.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Kendall was cited for running through a stop sign, and she was sent on her way after being ticketed.

We're told Kendall was driving Tuesday near the Beverly Hills Hotel with Hailey riding shotgun when she was pulled over.

It looks like Kendall and Hailey took it all in stride ... they were seen laughing and smiling with the cop.