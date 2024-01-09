Melania Trump's Mother, Amalija Knavs, Dead at 78

Melania Trump's mother has passed away -- this according to the former First Lady.

The ex-FLOTUS announced the sad news about her mom, Amalija Knavs, Tuesday on X -- writing, "It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Amalija."

Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity. She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law. We will miss her beyond… — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) January 10, 2024 @MELANIATRUMP

She adds, "Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity. She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law. We will miss her beyond measure and continue to honor and love her legacy."

Melania did not reveal a cause of death -- but her mother's health had recently been in the news ... with her husband, Donald Trump, reportedly telling a NYE crowd at Mar-a-Lago that Amalija had fallen "very ill" ... while suggesting she was hospitalized in Miami.

Melania wasn't on hand for Trump's New Year's bash ... and he sent well-wishes to both.

Amalija was of European descent, but actually immigrated to the States and became a U.S. citizen alongside her husband, Victor, in 2018 -- something MT touted at the time with pride. Before that, they'd been here in America through green card sponsorships, via their daughter.

She was reportedly close with Melania, and had even started to grow a solid relationship with her grandson, Barron. Amalija had been living at Mar-a-Lago of late -- and before that, they even lived part-time at the White House ... having been spotted countless times.

She was 78.