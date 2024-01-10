Kevin Hart & Katt Williams Have No Beef Despite Tour, Torrei Hart Says

Play video content BACKGRID

Kevin Hart's ex-wife, Torrei Hart, says there's no feud going on between her former boo and Katt Williams ... this after she said she'd be touring with Katt following unkind words.

Torrei cleared the air while leaving the Hollywood Improv Tuesday night, shutting down rumors of bad blood -- pointing out the fact that Kev's a lover, as the man himself told us earlier in the day.

What's more, Torrei's positive she wasn't brought onto Katt's 3-night tour as a dig to Kevin ... 'cause she and Katt have been close for 2 decades now, so this couldn't have been a random hire.

Remember, Kevin and Torrei got divorced back in 2011, but she says they're still tight ... and she's even down to do some touring with him, too -- but he'd have to do the heavy lifting!

1/9/24 TMZ.com

As we reported, Kevin gave us the same positive vibe in NYC Tuesday, showing support by wishing the 2 the best of luck on their shows. On its face, Kevin's words echoed Torrei's here ... namely, suggesting everything's kumbaya between himself and Katt.

1/3/24 Club Shay Shay

Kevin could've sung a different tune, based on the smack Katt said about him -- saying on Shannon Sharpe's podcast that the comedian is just an industry plant, among other insults.

Kevin responded to Katt at the time ... telling him to get that hate off his chest.

Unless we hear differently from Katt on the matter, it sounds like all is well between the once-married couple ... although we'll admit, the timing of this all is very suspicious.