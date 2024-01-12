Jim Harbaugh, UM Players Bring Title Trophy To Patients At Children's Hospital

The Michigan Wolverines' championship celebration continued at a children's hospital this week -- with Jim Harbaugh and some of the Wolverines showing off their new trophy to brighten up some patients' days.

The head coach and a few of his stars made the surprise trip on Friday to the University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor ... just four days after they won the natty by trouncing Washington, 34-13, in the College Football Playoff finale.

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh and select players have made a special visit today to Mott Children’s Hospital with the National Championship trophy. pic.twitter.com/qPePsNCUuB — Tony Garcia | Detroit Free Press (@RealTonyGarcia) January 12, 2024 @RealTonyGarcia

The guys had some big smiles on their faces as they brought their new hardware around the facility ... and it seems the patients were loving their visit.

One young boy who had on a J.J. McCarthy jersey seemed particularly stoked ... and it appeared they even welcomed the team with a congratulatory sign in Michigan's team colors.

The team and its fans, of course, won't stop celebrating their first title since 1997 anytime soon ... they have a championship parade slated to go down in Michigan this Saturday.