Ken Jeong, Joel McHale Mock Jo Koy's Golden Globes Monologue At Emmys

Play video content FOX

Jo Koy is still taking it on the chin -- the comedian got another taste of his own medicine during Monday's Emmy Awards as Ken Jeong and Joel McHale jabbed at his bombing as host of the Golden Globes.

The "Community" costars mocked Jo for blaming his unamusing lines on his writers -- hitting him hard while they presented the award for Outstanding Reality Competition Program.

Play video content 1/7/24 CBS

Joel joked that former doctor Ken left his medical career not for acting ... but because he'd killed a patient and was still facing a lawsuit over it.

"The instruments that almost killed that dude were the ones the nurses left in, OK?" Ken quipped back ... adding: "The ones that saved his life are the ones I left in. And besides, I only had the gig for 10 days at that point."

Ken and Joel's joke stirred up plenty of laughs from the A-list crowd ... and comes hot on the heels of Jo explaining he didn't have enough time to prepare for the GGs ... and also blasting the audience as "marshmallows" who couldn't laugh at themselves.

Play video content CBS

You'll recall ... the comedian clearly didn't get the response he was looking for when his cracks on Taylor Swift and the film "Barbie" fell flat.

Play video content 1/14/24 The CW

It was such a fail that even his ex-Chelsea Handler couldn't resist taking a similar swipe at him at the Critics Choice Awards Sunday.