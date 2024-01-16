'Martin' Cast Reunites at 2024 Emmys, Pay Tribute to Tommy

Martin Lawrence and his "Martin" costars reunited for the Emmys and some laughs … with a sketch that allowed them to thumb their noses at the awards for years of snubs!!!

Martin, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold and Carl Anthony Payne II all gathered on the iconic show's recreated set to present Jeremy Allen White's Lead Actor award for "The Bear" -- and also paid homage to late cast member Thomas Mikal Ford with a photograph of him on the table.

Martin's sitcom has remained a pillar in hip hop and the Black community years after going off the air, and Carl immersed fully into his Cole character ... blindly assuming they were there to snag an Emmy, not give one away.

Tisha exposed the fact the show never won an Emmy, which got some props from the audience.

The series ran from 1992 to 1996 and boasted dozens of cameos including The Notorious B.I.G., Method Man, Tommy Hearns -- the hat Carl wore for the Emmys bit is even a nod to their episode featuring MC Hammer!!!