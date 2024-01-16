Noah Schnapp Speaks Out About His 'Misconstrued' Israel-Hamas Views

Play video content TikTok / @noahschnapp

Noah Schnapp says his thoughts on the conflict between Israel and Hamas are getting twisted online ... so, he took a couple minutes to restate his position on the violence.

The actor has drawn significant backlash since the conflict began in October 2023 ... as he, at least, appeared to support Hamas' violent actions in a now-deleted video while another showed him with "Zionism is sexy" stickers.

He tried to clarify Monday on TikTok, stating what he really wants is peace, safety, and security for all innocent people affected by the conflict.

He adds he's learned a lot after having open and essential discussions with his Palestinian friends ... both sides unified in their hope to have innocent hostages held in Gaza returned to their families, and also for the killing of innocent Palestinians to end.

Noah also said he hopes for more understanding and compassion regardless of race, ethnicity, background and sexuality, concluding ... "We are all human, and we're all the same, and we should all love each other for that and support each other and stand together. And stand together for humanity and for peace."

The backlash to Noah's view on the war has had people calling for a "Stranger Things" boycott for a while now -- so, many online think he's merely backpedaling to do damage control as production begins for the 5th season of his sci-fi show.