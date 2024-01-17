Dick Morris' Underwear-Clad Interview Photobomber is Wife's Caretaker
1/17/2024 1:51 PM PT
Dick Morris' interview on Newsmax went viral after a man wearing only underwear wandered into his shot without any explanation -- but TMZ has an answer on what the deal was.
ICYMI ... the well-respected political consultant-turned-commentator was in the middle of a conversation about the Iowa Caucus on "Rob Schmitt Tonight" when the door behind him opened and a man, nearly naked from the waist down, entered.
DM didn't miss a beat, continuing his convo with the other guests, but it left fans -- and people on social media -- very confused ... questions and theories (and yes, more than a few less-than-tasteful jokes) popped up all over X in the aftermath.
In terms of who this underwear photobomber is -- Dick tells TMZ ... the man walking into the shot is actually his wife Eileen McGann's caretaker who lives with the couple.
Unfortunately, we're told Eileen had a stroke about 3 years ago and has been incapacitated ever since, and she needs the kind of care only around-the-clock help can provide ... which is where this man comes in. Dick tells us the caretaker actually lives with them full-time.
As for how this impromptu mix-up even occurred -- Dick says it was a simple mistake on his part. He says their caretaker knew Dick was doing a hit on TV and had asked him to angle the camera away from where he'd be at ... but Dick explains he forgot to do that.
There ya go, mystery solved. And next time, Dick, 'memba to get what you want (or don't want) in frame!