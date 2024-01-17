Jason Kelce Addresses Retirement Reports, Too Emotional After Playoff Loss

Play video content New Heights / Wave Sports + Entertainment

Jason Kelce isn't ready to officially announce he's walking away from his Hall of Fame career just yet -- the Philadelphia Eagles star elected not to confirm whether he will hand in his retirement papers ... this after reports he told his teammates it was a done deal.

The 36-year-old Super Bowl champ addressed his NFL future in the latest episode of his "New Heights" podcast with his brother and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis on Wednesday ... and he explained he was really in his feels after his team was booted from the playoffs at the hands of Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"I just don't think you're in a position after a game like that to really make that decision," Jason told Taylor Swift's boyfriend.

The All-Pro center said he isn't trying to keep people on the edge of their seats with his vagueness ... but admitted he wasn't in the right mind space to reach a conclusion following the loss.

"There's too much emotion in the moment. There's too much going down in the moment to really fully grasp that decision."

Jason was adamant he isn't trying to be "dramatic" ... adding, "It's just something that I think, when it's time to officially announce what's happening in the future, it'll be done in a way that's definitive and pays respect to a lot of people and individuals that have meant a lot to me and what has led to the career I've had."

Jason was super emotional talking about his conversation with the Eagles' locker room after the game ... saying he told the players to embrace every moment.