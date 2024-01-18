Ex-NHL Star Tony Hrkac Saved Choking League Staffer In Press Box During Kings Game

Former NHL star Tony Hrkac played hero recently, likely saving the life of a league employee who was choking on a pretzel in the press box during an L.A. Kings game.

The harrowing incident went down at Crypto.com Arena on January 4 ... where the Kings were playing the Detroit Red Wings.

Sources tell TMZ Sports an NHL employee (who wishes not to be identified) began choking and turning "purplish" while eating inside the arena.

It was an incredibly dire situation ... but fortunately, 57-year-old Hrkac -- a Tampa Bay Lightning scout -- was on the scene.

We're told Hrkac sprung into action, administering the Heimlich maneuver on the choking person, who then ejected a piece of pretzel. The employee then began to breathe normally.

People who were on the scene believe Tony saved the choking person's life.

If you're not familiar with Hrkac, he played 14 seasons in the NHL ... after winning the Hobey Bakey Award at the University of North Dakota in 1987 (they also won a national championship), given to the nation's best college hockey player. Tony went on to play for the Blues, Blackhawks, and Stars, among other organizations during his pro career.

He even won a Stanley Cup with Dallas in 1999.

Hrkac hung up his skates in 2005 (though he did come back years later).