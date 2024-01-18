Pierce Brosnan Looking Chipper After Not Guilty Plea in Hot Springs Case

Pierce Brosnan is unbothered by hot spring allegations -- in fact, he's the exact opposite ... apparently feeling fabulous here in sunny California ... miles from his legal woes in Wyoming.

The longtime Bond actor was out and about in Malibu Wednesday ... cementing his trailblazing sense of style in a navy blazer, matching scarf, and shades. Of course, he was also flashing a huge smile while hitting the town there ... no sense of guilt at all!

Pierce had a leftover bag in hand after leaving a lunch meeting at Lucky's restaurant ... and yes, his confidence is palpable -- as is his incredible fashion sense. Dude's looking sharp.

It's interesting that he's walking around without an apparent care in the world like this -- remember, he just entered a not guilty plea in his Wyoming case, where officials are accusing him of trespassing at the Yellowstone National Park ... claiming he waded into the hot springs area, which actually seems to be backed by a photo of him in a similar surrounding.

Everyone thought he'd cop to it and pay whatever fine they'd throw at him -- but now, PB has indicated he plans to put up a fight of some sort. BTW, the judge in his case granted his request for a virtual conference on Feb 20 instead of an in-person court appearance.

As we previously reported ... authorities cited 007 last month for allegedly going off-trail near Mammoth Hot Springs on Nov 1 -- violating several closures.