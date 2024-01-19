Rapper Richie Rich Calls Out California Lawmakers, Swears To Leave State
Richie Rich F*** California ... They're Pimpin' This Place Out To Newcomers!!!
1/19/2024 11:35 AM PT
One of Tupac Shakur's closest homeboys isn't feeling much "California Love" these days -- Richie Rich, a seasoned veteran of the rap game, is deflecting from the entire Golden State!!!
In a fiery IG post, Richie totally trashed Cali's politicians -- local and statewide -- for their ongoing programs that fund the pockets of its citizens NOT native to the land.
The Oakland-born rapper says living in Cali has become too expensive for his blood ... the cost of living has gone up while the chances of survival have slimmed -- no reason to stick around any longer.
Cali lawmakers recently passed a bill to allow funding for undocumented senior citizens and also have assistance programs for California's homeless population -- which had the biggest uptick in all the states, reportedly growing 6% in 2023.
Cali's population has dropped for 3 years straight, and Richie says he's too heavy in the game to watch handouts slap him in the face left and right.
He's not the only artist who's been vocal about leaving CA in the dust -- Chris Brown announced last year he was also hidden for someone else's hills ... no word yet if he's actually bounced, though.