Rapper Richie Rich Calls Out California Lawmakers, Swears To Leave State

One of Tupac Shakur's closest homeboys isn't feeling much "California Love" these days -- Richie Rich, a seasoned veteran of the rap game, is deflecting from the entire Golden State!!!

Play video content Instagram / @tharealrichierich

In a fiery IG post, Richie totally trashed Cali's politicians -- local and statewide -- for their ongoing programs that fund the pockets of its citizens NOT native to the land.

The Oakland-born rapper says living in Cali has become too expensive for his blood ... the cost of living has gone up while the chances of survival have slimmed -- no reason to stick around any longer.

Cali lawmakers recently passed a bill to allow funding for undocumented senior citizens and also have assistance programs for California's homeless population -- which had the biggest uptick in all the states, reportedly growing 6% in 2023.

Cali's population has dropped for 3 years straight, and Richie says he's too heavy in the game to watch handouts slap him in the face left and right.