TMZ TV Recap: Baldwin Charged Again, JT New Music, Gronk Back for SB

Another week has come and gone at TMZ -- and best believe we covered all the big hits in Hollywood on our shows ... which ran the gamut from serious to downright fun(ny).

TMZ Live

Play video content TMZ.com

Kicking things off with 'TMZ Live,' we dove right in on the newest Alec Baldwin news -- namely, that he's being recharged in the ongoing 'Rust' criminal case ... from which he was absolved for a while -- that is, until Friday ... when he got with new charges again.

Harvey and Charles were asking the obvious question -- what changed between them dropping the initial charges and this new one ... and they think they have an idea.

TMZ on TV

Play video content TMZ.com

Over on the 'TMZ on TV' side of things ... the gang talked about these new hints that Justin Timberlake's dropping new music, and seems to be calling his album a certain title.

We did some digging and pieced together what that may be -- but the larger takeaway here is ... JT needs this one to do it big, 'cause he's kinda been slacking in the hits department.

TMZ Sports

Play video content TMZSports.com

Last but not least ... we come to 'TMZ Sports,' where Babcock and Mojo chopped it up with none other than Rob Gronkowski -- who says he's ready to rage ahead of the Super Bowl.