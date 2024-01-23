Chargers' Cameron Dicker Strips Off Shirt, Chugs Beer At Ducks Game

Play video content

Cameron Dicker The Kicker looked more like Cameron Dicker The Chugger on Sunday night ... 'cause the Chargers star ripped off his shirt and gulped down an entire beer in seconds while at the Ducks game!!

The 23-year-old -- who made 94 percent of his field goal attempts for LA this season -- made the trek down to Anaheim to catch the Ducks' tilt against the Rangers ... and it didn't take long for him to send the crowd into a frenzy.

While appearing on the Honda Center's jumbotron in the second period ... he ditched his top and sucked down all of his suds while his buds joined in.

After he finished the beverage, he held up his jersey and fired up everyone in attendance.

Unfortunately for Dicker and the Ducks, the home team wasn't able to use the burst of energy to pull out a win ... Anaheim went on to lose the game, 5-2.

But, Dicker had a blast regardless ... writing on his IG page that it was all "a great time."